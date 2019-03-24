Police shoot man after he approached officers with knife in Queens

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot a man who they say approached officers with a knife in Queens.
It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on the corner of 215th St. and Northern Boulevard in Bayside.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Police say the man also set a car on fire in front of the precinct.
