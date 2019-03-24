Crime & Safety

Police shoot man after he approached officers with knife in Queens

By Eyewitness News
BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police shot a man who they say approached officers with a knife in Queens.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on the corner of 215th St. and Northern Boulevard in Bayside.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the man also set a car on fire in front of the precinct.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetybaysidenew york cityqueenspolice shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia in 2016
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
2nd Parkland student dies of apparent suicide in a week
AccuWeather: Turning milder
In campaign kickoff speech, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward
Driver accused of intentionally running over man after LI bar fight
NJ lawmakers near vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
Show More
Dozens displaced by large wind-swept fire at LI apartment complex
Passengers recount airlift evacuation from Viking Sky cruise ship
Boy, 15, arrested in connection with string of attacks on Queens
Powerball jackpot rises to $750 million after no winners Saturday
Syrian driver working with US news crew killed by explosive device
More TOP STORIES News