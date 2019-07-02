Police: Teen shot in Bronx schoolyard involved in cab driver robberies

By
CROTONA, Bronx (WABC) -- A young teenager is recovering after he was shot in a Bronx schoolyard, and police say the victim was involved in a string of other crimes in the area.

Investigators are looking for evidence after someone fired several rounds around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the schoolyard of the School of Science and Applied Learning on Prospect Avenue near East 179th Street in Crotona.

The 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in a private Jeep. He's listed in serious but stable condition, and police believe he was the intended target.

"I'm not surprised, honestly, I'm not surprised," school custodian Alida Michelina said. "I knew something like this was going to happen, and it's not over. I have a guarantee it's not over."

Michelina says that despite the principal putting up new gates, teens routinely break into the schoolyard late at night.

Just a few days ago, police put out pictures of boys wanted in a string of cab driver robberies right in the same neighborhood.

They were allegedly robbing the drivers of cash, cell phones and GPS units.

Police believe the victim Monday night was involved in those robberies and has been arrested for two incidents on June 17. They are still searching for the other suspects in the cab robberies.

As for the shooting, the gunman has not yet been captured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityrobberyshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: What to know about today's total solar eclipse
Iconic NJ deli, featured in 'Sopranos' prequel, damaged in fire
Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game
Woman licks inside of ice cream tub, returns it to freezer in viral video
US defeats England 2-1 to advance to World Cup final
Bag of human bones found hanging at NJ snack stand
Man killed by firework accident in front of small children
Show More
Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question
Moment of silence to honor Tyler Skaggs at Angels-Rangers game
86-year-old man charged in NJ retirement community murder
NYC bike lane plan would eliminate 400 parking spaces on UWS
2 men shot by police in NJ while allegedly setting off fireworks
More TOP STORIES News