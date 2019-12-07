Police: Two tourists violently attacked, tasered at subway stop in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for a pair of suspects after two tourists from Israel were violently attacked and tasered at a subway stop in Brooklyn.The two tourists exited their train at the F stop in Midwood when a man and a woman set upon them, yanking one of them to the floor of a staircase, grabbing her purse, and punching her again and again. The attack went on for almost five minutes.The tourists were heading back to their apartment on their last night in New York at the time - while the station was empty, they were not alone - cameras captured the whole thing.An unsuspecting passerby interrupted them and walked up the stairs, but instead of running, the assailant hid the knife and taser she had been brandishing. The victim sat quietly, and later got punched for her trouble.One of the victims tried to chase the two robbers, one of whom shoved her away. The suspects then fled.The victims' wallets and phones were stolen. They are now back in Israel.----------