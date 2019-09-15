Police: Virgin Mary statue vandalized with feces in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who vandalized a statue of the Virgin Mary in New Jersey.

Somebody covered the statue's face with feces and affixed a cigarette to the monument at Saint Michael Church on Ninth Street in Jersey City.

The pastor says he got a ladder and cleaned up the mess himself.

Rev. Thomas Quinn says it happened Thursday night. He says he has already forgiven the culprit and has no plans to press charges.

The church does not have a security camera pointed toward the statue, so finding the vandal could be difficult.

