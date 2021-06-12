Woman grazed in neck during shooting at Harlem basketball court: Police

Officials say shots rang out on a basketball court at the King Towers NYCHA complex at West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue around 6 p.m.
According to police, a 25-year-old woman, who was apparently an innocent bystander, was grazed by a bullet.
She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
MORE NEWS: 22 arrested as police enforce Washington Square Park 10 p.m. curfew
Police believe three men were involved in the shooting.
So far, there have been no arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip