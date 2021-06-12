Woman grazed in neck during shooting at Harlem basketball court: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10751815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the park shows officers dragging people, also trying to push them with their bicycles.

HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Harlem, that left a woman with a graze wound to her neck Friday.Officials say shots rang out on a basketball court at the King Towers NYCHA complex at West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue around 6 p.m.According to police, a 25-year-old woman, who was apparently an innocent bystander, was grazed by a bullet.She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.Police believe three men were involved in the shooting.So far, there have been no arrests.The investigation is ongoing.----------