Woman grazed in neck during shooting at Harlem basketball court: Police

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Harlem, that left a woman with a graze wound to her neck Friday.

Officials say shots rang out on a basketball court at the King Towers NYCHA complex at West 115th Street and Lenox Avenue around 6 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman, who was apparently an innocent bystander, was grazed by a bullet.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police believe three men were involved in the shooting.

So far, there have been no arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.


