Vote 2020: 2 of NY state's most hotly contested races decided on Long Island

LONG ISLAND -- Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin has won a fourth term in the House of Representatives.He defeated Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff."When the election's over we come together and we try to find a commonality of purpose," Zeldin said. "We should debate, and there should be disagreement, but it's for the purpose of constructive, substantiative progress for Long Island, and for New York, and for America."Zeldin will continue to represent the state's 1st district.In 2012, the 1st District went for Barack Obama, but favored President Trump in 2016.Zeldin, an Iraq War veteran and U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, praised Trump's handling of the pandemic as "phenomenal" during a speech to the Republican National Convention.Meantime, New York's second district will be represented by Republican Andrew Garbarino.He's replacing longtime Congressman Peter King after defeating Democrat Jackie Gordon."My job isn't to go down to Washington to make my life better. It's to make everyone else's lives better," Garbarino said. "It's not about going down and representing the people that voted for me. It's about going down and representing everyone."Garbarino previously served in the state assembly representing the 7th district.King, who thrived on popular issues for white suburbanites - like promises to investigate Islamic extremism in the wake of the 9/11 attacks and a crackdown on MS-13 gang violence.Garbarino, 36, has portrayed himself on the campaign trail as something of a Peter King 2.0.He's white, a lifelong Long Islander, the son of a local party boss and runs a law firm on Main Street in his hometown of Sayville. The fourth-term assemblyman has stressed his ability to work with Democrats to secure funding for projects in his district."I know what's important to Long Island families. I know what's important to Long Islanders," Garbarino said at a recent online candidate forum. Like King, he said, he would work with Democrats to do "what was right for Long Island."