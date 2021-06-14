32,000 cast ballots so far in NYC early primary voting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10709349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."

Monday, June 14, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Friday, June 18, 2021 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

So how exactly will ranked choice voting work, why is this happening and what do you need to know about it before you go to the polls? Bill Ritter moderates a webchat with a panel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Primary Day in New York is just over a week away.In New York City, the voting has already been underway for a couple of days now in the city's mayoral race.So far, some 32,000 New Yorkers have headed into the polls to take part in early voting.Monday, Maya Wiley will cast her vote at a high school in Flatbush.Eyewitness News saw candidates out over the weekend getting a jumpstart on early voting, with Shaun Donovan and Kathryn Garcia casting their vote early.Andrew Yang was at a polling site on the Upper West Side as his wife voted early.And, Eric Adams and Scott Stringer worked to encourage their supporters to get to the polls, as they each hoped they would be the one to come out on top during ranked choice voting."The city can't be about luck, it has to be about opportunity," Adams said."Early voting has started, the energy is high, people are making their voices heard. We know we need change in the city, we need to turn the page," Yang said.Early Voting ends this Sunday and Primary Day is next Tuesday.Voters will want to check ahead at their local polling place because the hours vary, but New Yorkers might want the extra time to think about their vote this year.The City's Board Of Elections website now has a wait time map for early voting locations. Find one by typing in your address.Polls will be open at various times through next weekend:----------