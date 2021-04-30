Politics

Amid allegations, Scott Stringer vows to let voters decide mayoral race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The sexual abuse allegations against New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer have taken a curious turn after the accuser, a political lobbyist who is also a standup comedian, made it part of her comedy routine.

On a zoom comedy show Thursday, she said she "me too'd" a politician and it became the lead story, and she laughed about it.

"I was actually watching myself on New York 1 and the local news," Jean Kim said on Glady's Virtual Comedy Party. "And I actually knocked Rudy Giuliani off the top of the news."

Kim accused Stringer of sexual harassment from when she was an intern 19 years ago.

"Scott Stringer repeatedly groped me, put his hands on my thighs," she said at a press conference earlier this week.

But in her brief appearance on the show, she seemed to make light of what is often traumatic for so many women.

"I don't want to sound like a cliché, but I had to 'me too' one of the politicians I used to work with because he couldn't keep his thing in his pants," she said.

Stringer continues to campaign, despite some calls for him to drop out of the race.

"Yes, and my reaction is I'm going to take it to the streets and win this election," he said. "Because I have a 30-year record, a record of integrity and honesty, and let the voters decide."

Stringer launched a new TV spot Friday that is deeply personal.

"And I hope some day that Max and Miles can say their dad helped lead our city's greatest comeback," he says in the ad.

And on a taping of Up Close to air this Sunday, he said it's now up to voters to decide who is telling the truth.

"Allegations need to be corroborated," he said. "There needs to be an airing and a transparency, and that's all I'm asking for."

Lawyer and activist Maya Wiley, who is also running for mayor, accused Stringer of trying to smear and intimidate Kim.

But another group of women defended Stringer, calling him honest and ethical.

"I firmly believe that all survivors of harassment have the right to come forward," Stringer said after the allegations were made. "I will reserve further comment until this person has had the opportunity to share their story. For now, let me say without equivocation: these allegations are untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff."

Meanwhile, a group of local politicians including Rep. Jamaal Bowman, state senators Alessandra Biaggi, Julia Salazar, Gustavo Rivera, and assembly members Yuh-Line Niou and Catalina Cruz rescinded their endorsement of Stringer on Friday.

They join Senator Jessica Ramos, who rescinded her endorsement on Wednesday, and the Working Families Party and Progressive Women of New York, who pulled their endorsement Friday.

According to a union official, the UFT's endorsement of Stringer remains intact Friday.

The party primary is in June.

