NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has been hospitalized with abdominal pain due to an apparent kidney stone.

Yang's campaign posted the following statement Friday morning:

After experiencing abdominal pain this morning, Andrew Yang visited an emergency room where he was diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone. He remains at the hospital with Evelyn. His public events for the day are cancelled, but he looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead.

Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, announced his candidacy for mayor in January.

He laid out his plan for NYC at a press conference announcing his run on Thursday.



He said he hopes to replace outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio with a bold plan for universal basic income for the poor.

Yang's policy would begin by giving those classified as living in "extreme poverty" about $2,000 a year.



He said he believes he can help turn the city around by reopening 15,000 businesses during his first year in office.

He is also vowing to make sure every New Yorker who wants a COVID vaccine gets it.

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



