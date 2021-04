NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone

EMBED >More News Videos He laid out his plan for NYC at a press conference announcing his run on Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has been hospitalized with abdominal pain due to an apparent kidney stone.Yang's campaign posted the following statement Friday morning:Yang, a former Democratic presidential candidate, announced his candidacy for mayor in January He said he hopes to replace outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio with a bold plan for universal basic income for the poor.Yang's policy would begin by giving those classified as living in "extreme poverty" about $2,000 a year.He said he believes he can help turn the city around by reopening 15,000 businesses during his first year in office.He is also vowing to make sure every New Yorker who wants a COVID vaccine gets it.----------