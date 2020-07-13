'Black Lives Matter' mural outside Trump Tower in NYC vandalized

Police are looking for one person who walked up to mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.
Authorities closed a lane on Fifth Avenue to clean up the graffiti.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and black T-shirt who fled westbound on West 56th Street.
Last Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller and helped paint the racial justice rallying cry alongside his wife Chirlane McCray and the Rev. Al Sharpton.
"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America," de Blasio said. "We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying 'Black Lives Matter.' We are righting a wrong."
President Donald Trump has referred to the Black Lives Matter murals as a symbol of hate, tweeting the sign would denigrate Fifth Avenue.
NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020
Unlike some of the other murals around the city, this street remains open to traffic.
The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance video, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
