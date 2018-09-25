BRETT KAVANAUGH

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes 2nd accuser

EMBED </>More Videos

Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he supports the second woman accusing the judge of sexual misconduct, and that he respects her courage. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, California --
The former roommate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he believes the second woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

James Roche says he was Kavanaugh's roommate at Yale in the Fall of 1983.

"We shared a two-bedroom unit in the basement of Lawrence Hall on the Old Campus," Roche said in a statement. "Despite our living conditions, Brett and I did not socialize beyond the first few days of freshman year. We talked at night as freshman roommates do and I would see him as he returned from nights out with his friends."

He went on to describe how Kavanaugh conducted himself while they shared a living space.

"It is from this experience that I concluded that although Brett was normally reserved, he was a notably heavy drinker, even by the standards of the time, and that he became aggressive and belligerent when he was very drunk," Roche wrote. "I did not observe the specific incident in question, but I do remember Brett frequently drinking excessively and becoming incoherently drunk."

Roche says he became friends with Debbie Ramirez, the woman who would later accuse Kavanaugh.

"She stood out as being exceptionally honest, with a trusting manner," Roche wrote. "As we got to know one another, I discovered that Debbie was very worried about fitting in. She felt that everyone at Yale was very rich, very smart and very sophisticated and that as a Puerto Rican woman from a less privileged background she was an outsider. Her response was to try hard to make friends and get along."

Roche said he does not consider himself to be a political person and went on to say he has no political agenda.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordsupreme courtu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Kavanaugh speaks out amid allegations of misconduct
Trump drops civil tone, attacks Kavanaugh's accuser by name
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
LIVE: President Trump addresses UN General Assembly
Kavanaugh speaks out amid allegations of misconduct
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein not fired, will meet with Trump
NYC holding public meetings on legalizing marijuana
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Some MTA buses out of service due to bed bug concerns
FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire, 2 critical
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain all day Tuesday
Bill Cosby's day of reckoning comes in sex assault case
Woman arraigned in birthing center stabbings
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Show More
Childish Gambino drops by NASA during Houston tour stop
LIVE: President Trump addresses UN General Assembly
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
Woman in videotaped beach arrest indicted on several counts
Kavanaugh speaks out amid allegations of misconduct
More News