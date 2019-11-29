Gov. Cuomo and family spend Thanksgiving volunteering in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent the Thanksgiving holiday volunteering in Puerto Rico with his family.Cuomo and his three daughters Mariah, Cara and Michaela volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico's Thanksgiving banquet on Thursday, just two years after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.The governor says officials from Puerto Rico have been in New York working on designing a better power grid for the island. He says the new power grid will be more resilient and efficient in order to defend against the threat of a future natural disaster."I know that Puerto Rico has had a hard year, but there's a lot to be thankful for because Puerto Rico is one of the most beautiful places in the entire world," Cuomo said. "The people of Puerto Rico have a strength, a resilience and a courage that says Puerto Rico is going to be better than ever before."The governor says he plans to dedicate a memorial in New York next year to the victims of Hurricane Maria."I can't express how upset the people in New York were during Hurricane Maria and in the aftermath," Cuomo said. "New York would not be New York without the Puerto Rican community."Cuomo said New York will do anything they can to help in the rebuilding efforts of Puerto Rico.----------