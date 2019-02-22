The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says a former federal prosecutor has been chosen as the monitor for New York City's massive public housing system.Bart Schwartz is chairman of the global investigations firm Guidepost Solutions, LLC, who served under then-U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani as the chief of the Criminal Division in the Southern District of New York."I look forward to working to achieve living conditions for NYCHA residents that are decent, safe, and sanitary," Schwartz said, "The agreement serves as a blueprint that sets out my duties and responsibilities for achieving those goals."On January 31, New York City and U.S. housing officials announced a deal that will keep the city's massive public housing system out of federal receivership.The city is required to spend $2.2 billion over the next few years fixing chronic problems with living conditions, including lead paint and lack of heat.The settlement resolved a lawsuit that federal authorities filed on behalf of the system's 400,000 tenants."We've found the person with the perfect experience to work with the nation's largest public housing authority under our agreement to reverse the chronic housing problems that for far too long have plagued hundreds of thousands of families," HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said. "With Mr. Schwartz's appointment, NYCHA can move full steam ahead on an action plan to improve the deplorable housing conditions being endured by its residents."As Schwartz begins his role as NYCHA's monitor, HUD will continue to provide the housing agency $1.5 billion this year or $28.8 million a week.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------