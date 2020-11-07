Tri-State leaders, officials react to apparent Biden victory

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:
There's much to celebrate, but more than anything, I'm excited to celebrate calling my friend @KamalaHarris Madam Vice President.— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 7, 2020
She's made history as the first woman, first Black person, first South Asian elected VP. Congratulations, Kamala! Ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/ROrRSfzjk4
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
A historic day.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020
After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same.
Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect @JoeBiden.
Today we go forward in hope & progress. pic.twitter.com/no8aUQrIJ0
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
A glass ceiling shattered. A status quo broken.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 7, 2020
Congratulations, Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. You’ve already made history. Thank you for knocking barriers down for all of the young women in our city and country.
Hillary Clinton
The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020
It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs
