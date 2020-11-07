Tri-State area reacts to news that Biden is president-elect

People flooded the streets from the heart of Manhattan in Times Sqaure to neighborhood blocks in Brooklyn.
RELATED: Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the US
Cheers and honking could be heard in Manhattan as the Biden announcement was confirmed.
LISTEN: NYC erupts in cheers and honking as Biden wins PA pic.twitter.com/6PgjEU7QGz— Dan Krauth (@DanKrauthABC7) November 7, 2020
Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger tweeted "a city rejoices over election call."
A city rejoices over election call (h/t @kimdillon) pic.twitter.com/N07o2BGk9g— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) November 7, 2020
On the Upper West Side, residents celebrated with hugs, horn-honking, bell-ringing and banging on pots and pans.
celebration in manhattan pic.twitter.com/tjtsMxotjJ— Bill Ritter (@billritter7) November 7, 2020
NYC celebrates our new President... pic.twitter.com/YsQLwZ0N4b— Anthony J Triano (@AnthonyT1953) November 7, 2020
The sounds of relief - congratulations President Biden pic.twitter.com/DlpvZueYrr— Braydon Robinson (@NZ2NYC) November 7, 2020
In Harlem, revelers were popping champagne.
Popping champagne! pic.twitter.com/bOmOVrLvdS— Alexander McCoy (@AlexanderMcCoy4) November 7, 2020
RELATED: What's next for President Trump?
In Brooklyn, blowhorns, accordions and car horns could be heard going off on the streets.
blowhorns and accordions are going off in Brooklyn rn #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/QBaYXpeKn2— Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) November 7, 2020
my god I love Brooklyn #PresidentElectJoe pic.twitter.com/7Yh5TqiaEk— Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) November 7, 2020
Brooklyn still erupting in cheers as cars honk their horns in celebration. #NYC @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/KcfOVERlD6— Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) November 7, 2020
Fired up in brooklyn pic.twitter.com/w6kFTWy4rW— Emily Kassie (@emilykassie) November 7, 2020
Grand Army Plaza saw hundreds break out into cheers.
Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/B6JN0FejA2— Anthony Bautista-Ramil (@cahiny) November 7, 2020
Hundreds were seen singing and dancing to music in Fort Greene Park.
The scene at Fort Greene Park. pic.twitter.com/L5ieqeefXN— Zach Duffy (@zachduffy) November 7, 2020
And at the Barclays Center, one individual stood on top of a car and cheered on the crowd as they gathered around him.
Now it’s really going. This guy is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Xjgg1rc5dv— Zach Duffy (@zachduffy) November 7, 2020
In New Jersey, residents were seen waving American flags, while traffic moved slowly as several cars honked in celebration.
NJ now: @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/c1V5hEFopl— MichelleCharlesworth (@mcharlesworth7) November 7, 2020
The response brought back memories of the salutes to essential workers every evening during the peak of the pandemic in New York City.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube