Tri-State area reacts to news that Biden is president-elect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7739779" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People all over New York City erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

LISTEN: NYC erupts in cheers and honking as Biden wins PA pic.twitter.com/6PgjEU7QGz — Dan Krauth (@DanKrauthABC7) November 7, 2020

A city rejoices over election call (h/t @kimdillon) pic.twitter.com/N07o2BGk9g — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) November 7, 2020

celebration in manhattan pic.twitter.com/tjtsMxotjJ — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) November 7, 2020

NYC celebrates our new President... pic.twitter.com/YsQLwZ0N4b — Anthony J Triano (@AnthonyT1953) November 7, 2020

The sounds of relief - congratulations President Biden pic.twitter.com/DlpvZueYrr — Braydon Robinson (@NZ2NYC) November 7, 2020

blowhorns and accordions are going off in Brooklyn rn #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/QBaYXpeKn2 — Cristina Everett (@cristinaeverett) November 7, 2020

Brooklyn still erupting in cheers as cars honk their horns in celebration. #NYC ⁦@ABC7NY⁩ pic.twitter.com/KcfOVERlD6 — Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) November 7, 2020

Fired up in brooklyn pic.twitter.com/w6kFTWy4rW — Emily Kassie (@emilykassie) November 7, 2020

The scene at Fort Greene Park. pic.twitter.com/L5ieqeefXN — Zach Duffy (@zachduffy) November 7, 2020

Now it’s really going. This guy is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Xjgg1rc5dv — Zach Duffy (@zachduffy) November 7, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- People all over the Tri-State area erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.People flooded the streets from the heart of Manhattan in Times Sqaure to neighborhood blocks in Brooklyn.Cheers and honking could be heard in Manhattan as the Biden announcement was confirmed.Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger tweeted "a city rejoices over election call."On the Upper West Side, residents celebrated with hugs, horn-honking, bell-ringing and banging on pots and pans.In Harlem, revelers were popping champagne.In Brooklyn, blowhorns, accordions and car horns could be heard going off on the streets.Grand Army Plaza saw hundreds break out into cheers.Hundreds were seen singing and dancing to music in Fort Greene Park.And at the Barclays Center, one individual stood on top of a car and cheered on the crowd as they gathered around him.In New Jersey, residents were seen waving American flags, while traffic moved slowly as several cars honked in celebration.The response brought back memories of the salutes to essential workers every evening during the peak of the pandemic in New York City.----------