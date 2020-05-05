coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mayor de Blasio compares Trump to Herbert Hoover, says 'have a heart'

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio started his daily briefing by calling out President Donald Trump for his refusal to give New York a federal bailout.

Mayor de Blasio called Trump, 'A former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back."

Then, he went on to compare the president to Depression-Era President Herbert Hoover.

"Every day, President Trump resembles more, and more Herbert Hoover, the president who ignored the Great Depression, who didn't care to put America back on its feet, who has been now remembered in history as someone who failed at the most basic responsibility, which is to protect the people he serves," he said.

The mayor scoffed at the president 'not helping us in our hour of need."

Mayor de Blasio again pleaded with President Trump to "have a heart" and think of the doctors and nurses he commended at Elmhurst Hospital and said that although New York is a blue state, those are the people he would be helping.

