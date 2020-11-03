vote 2020

New Jersey voters approve legal marijuana question

New Jersey becomes the 11th state to legalize marijuana
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Residents in New Jersey have voted to legalize marijuana, the Associated Press reports.

The Garden State will join nearly a dozen other states that have fully legalized the drug for adults -- Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.


Legalizing marijuana was a prominent campaign promise of Governor Phil Murphy's and was one of the biggest looming issues before New Jersey became a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak that struck the state in March.

The amendment legalizes marijuana use for people 21 and over. It's attracted broad support in voter surveys.

It's unclear when marijuana sales will begin.

The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state's sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.

