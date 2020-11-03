New Jersey voters approve legal marijuana question

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7606928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton on how to cope with Election Day anxiety.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Residents in New Jersey have voted to legalize marijuana, the Associated Press reports.The Garden State will join nearly a dozen other states that have fully legalized the drug for adults -- Alaska, California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. It's also legal in Washington, D.C.Legalizing marijuana was a prominent campaign promise of Governor Phil Murphy's and was one of the biggest looming issues before New Jersey became a hotspot of the coronavirus outbreak that struck the state in March.The amendment legalizes marijuana use for people 21 and over. It's attracted broad support in voter surveys.It's unclear when marijuana sales will begin.The amendment also subjects cannabis to the state's sales tax, and lets towns and cities add local taxes.----------