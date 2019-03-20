Politics

New York Legislature approves bills to expand speed cameras in school zones

New York state lamakers pass measure to expand speed zone cameras.

ALBANY, New York -- The Democrat-controlled state Legislature has passed legislation approving the expanded use of speed cameras in New York City school zones.

The Assembly and Senate easily passed the legislation Tuesday, along with a separate bill that would establish a demonstration program for school zone speed cameras in Buffalo, home to upstate New York's largest public school district.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, of Yonkers, held a news conference before the votes. They were joined by fellow Democratic lawmakers, New York City's transportation commissioner and advocates, including parents who lost children to pedestrian traffic accidents.

Supporters of the speed cameras say they make school zones safer and save lives by forcing drivers to slow down.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports expansion of the speed camera program.

