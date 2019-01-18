POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi cancels trip, claims White House leaked plans to fly commercially

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on the government shutdown. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo|Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

After President Donald Trump denied her aircraft for a trip abroad, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would not be flying commercially, either.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill released a statement on her Congressional delegation to Afghanistan, saying that her delegation would no longer be flying and claiming the White House leaked her plans to fly commercially. The statement says that the alleged leak had resulted in "grave threats caused by the President's action."

Pelosi and Trump are at an impasse over funding Trump wants for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, which Pelosi opposes. The partial government shutdown has reached its 28th day.

The White House has not responded to Pelosi's leak claim, according to the Associated Press.

Here's the full statement:

"The United States Congress is a co-equal branch of government in our system of checks and balances. The Congress has a constitutional responsibility to conduct oversight in the war zone where our men and women in uniform are risking their lives every day," Hammill said. "After President Trump revoked the use of military aircraft to travel to Afghanistan, the delegation was prepared to fly commercially to proceed with this vital trip to meet with our commanders and troops on the front lines."

"In the middle of the night, the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip," continued Hammill. "This morning, we learned that the Administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well."

"In light of the grave threats caused by the President's action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights," said Hammill. "Whether here or abroad, the Speaker always thanks our troops, diplomats and intelligence community for their heroism and service. The Speaker commends her colleagues on the delegation, who personally and officially have dedicated their lives to protect and defend the American people."

READ: Trump sends letter to Pelosi

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnancy pelosiPresident Donald Trumpgovernment shutdown
POLITICS
LIVE - Shutdown: Menendez meets with workers as Pelosi cancels trip
Freebies, deals for federal employees during shutdown
NYC residents could lose vital programs if shutdown extends
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Warnings, Watches ahead of weekend storm
Police: Man pulls down woman's underwear, assaults her on subway
Boy dies after naptime at New Jersey preschool
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Man tries to snatch 1-year-old from stroller on Long Island
2nd person dies after NYC restaurant hammer attack
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
LIVE - Snow preps: NYC plans for worst-case scenario
Show More
'It could be a lot of snow,' Gov. Murphy says about weekend
Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm
LIVE - Shutdown: Menendez meets with workers as Pelosi cancels trip
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun in apartment
Divers report sighting of one of world's largest great white sharks
More News