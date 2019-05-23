Politics

House Speaker Pelosi, President Trump engage in heated exchange after congressional leaders meeting

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seemed to be taunting President Trump Thursday after he stormed out of Wednesday's meeting with congressional leaders.

Pelosi said Trump might not be up to the task and that maybe he wants to take a leave of absence.

"I pray for the president of the United States," Pelosi said. "I wish his family or his administration, or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country."

Trump told Democrats to either stop the investigations or forget about any deal on infrastructure.

"I just say that Nancy Pelosi, just before our meeting, made a statement that we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up," Trump said. "I don't do cover ups."

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway tried to give some insight on what happened in the White House right after Trump stormed out.

She said Pelosi was rude.

"And she did what she does all the time, which is 'I talk to the president, not to staff,'" Conway said.

Conway went on to explain Trump was angry Pelosi was accusing him of a cover-up.

"My whole point was the president spoke for three minutes and was very specific about why he was turning around and walking out very calmly," Conway said. "She didn't address any of that. She did what she often does which is get off topic, way off message."

Pelosi said the White House and the president want an impeachment hearing because it would help him politically, but she said the house isn't there yet.

"And I do think that impeachment is a very divisive place to go in our country," Pelosi said. "We can get the facts to the American people through our investigations. It may take us to a place that is unavoidable or not, but we're not at that place."

