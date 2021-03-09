Publisher halts promotion of Governor Cuomo's book amid nursing home scandal

The publisher says they will not reprint the governor's book.
Cuomo began writing the book at the beginning of last summer while dozens of people were still dying every day from COVID.
Meantime, the New York attorney general has named the two lawyers who will lead the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday the appointment of former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark as the two attorneys who will lead an independent investigation.
"We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts," James said. "Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve."
The investigation will include issuing subpoenas and related compliance; examination of relevant documents and records; interviews, including formal depositions; and analysis of data and information pertinent to the investigation.
Kim was the U.S. attorney in the southern district for 10 months, during which time the office brought the prosecution of Joseph Percoco, a former top adviser and close friend to Cuomo, as well as former Democratic speaker of the New York Assembly Sheldon Silver and State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, and investigated but eventually declined to charge Mayor bill de Blasio with campaign fundraising violations.
Clark is a partner at Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C., where she focuses on employment law issues on behalf of employees at the trial and appellate levels. She has successfully represented plaintiffs in numerous sexual harassment and other employment discrimination cases in the private sector, in education, and in government.
The attorney representing accuser Charlotte Bennett, released the following statement on the appointments:
"The selection of Joon H. Kim and Ann L. Clark to investigate claims of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew Cuomo demonstrates that Attorney General Letitia James is taking this matter very seriously. We are encouraged by the experience and background of the attorneys who will be investigating Charlotte's claims and expect the investigation will extend to the claims of the other women who we know to be out there," said Debra Katz. "It is important that this investigation isn't just centered around what Governor Cuomo said and did. It must also focus on the culture of secrecy, abuse and fear that he fostered among his staff-frequently in violation of the very laws he signed to protect workers from sexual harassment. We look forward to cooperating with the investigators."
Over the weekend, two more women came forward saying Cuomo was inappropriate with them. However, the governor said he is standing his ground that he will not resign, at least until the results of the investigation from the state attorney general.
Now a total of five women are saying they were sexually harassed by Governor Cuomo.
One new allegation is from Ana Liss, who says the governor questioned her about her intimate life and kissed her on the hand. Liss has reportedly said that at first, she thought it was harmless flirtation, but later found it inappropriate.
Ana Liss explained that she is speaking out after receiving a call from Cuomo's first accuser Lindsey Boyland.
Liss is now a Monroe County official and spoke out in Rochester Monday.
She was an aide of the governor, and described the environment at the governor's office as one that was particularly toxic for young female professionals.
"I believe my characterization of the administration and workplace environment helps support her story and supports Charlotte's story, and to encourage other women to share how they felt," Liss said.
The fifth accuser is Karen Hinton, who worked as a press aide for Cuomo and later served as Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary.
"Attacking the accuser is the classic playbook of powerful men trying to protect themselves," Hinton said.
Hinton told The Washington Post back in 2000 when she was a press aide for the governor at 'HUD,' he summoned her to a hotel room, pulled her towards him, and held her.
Cuomo dismissed Hinton as a longtime critic of his whose account required context.
In addition, two men have reported that the governor created a toxic workplace by berating them and being verbally abusive.
WATCH: Cuomo addresses calls to resign, answers questions following new allegations:
