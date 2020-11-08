Rallies planned as New York City reacts to historic Biden, Harris win

Many reacted quickly, hitting the streets across New York City, popping bottles, singing and chanting.
Celebration in the streets began during the day and into the night from neighborhoods across the city -- perhaps one of the biggest was in Times Square.
Late Saturday morning, ABC News and other networks began declaring Biden the president-elect.
Horns were honking and applause could be heard in the streets. There was a big party in Times Square where thousands took to the streets some coming from out-of-state.
Thousands also gathered at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.
Even with news of new leadership, the protests haven't stopped as there will be a BLM March in Highland Park, Brooklyn later this morning and other rallies throughout the city.
