Report: Dozens of subpoenas issued in Cuomo harassment probe, calls to step down intensify

The Wall Street Journal reports AG Letitia James has issued "dozens" of subpoenas to people close to the governor.
That reportedly includes his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, who has been at the forefront of New York's response to the pandemic.
Those being subpoenaed are reportedly being asked to provide documents in connection to the harassment and misconduct allegations.
As the investigation continues, dozens of women are expected to rally to push for Cuomo to step down Saturday.
Black community leaders gathered outside Governor Andrew Cuomo's office in Lower Manhattan on Friday to voice their opposition both to his budget proposal and his behavior.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called Cuomo a master manipulator, saying he listens to money more than people.
"Governor Cuomo is not a victim and he's not a casualty here, he is a powerful person who has caused victims and caused casualties," Williams said. "The governor is not Emmett Till and he's not a member of the Exonerated 5, what he is doing is what he always does -- manipulating, he is a master manipulator."
While the governor's list of friends seems shorter by the day, DeRosa is still on his side is speaking out.
Cuomo's top aide, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, defended herself in an interview with Bloomberg.
DeRosa has been accused of removing numbers from a health department report on the number of nursing home deaths last year.
She defended her actions during the pandemic, telling Bloomberg, "I'm a human being."
"The last thing I would do in my day is call family members of health-care workers who died and tell them I'm sorry for their pain, and then close the door, lay on the floor and cry," she said. "I am not the one-dimensional person that has been portrayed in the press."
DeRosa also defended the governor last month, saying during the many claims of sexual harassment against him saying "we've seen women rise to the highest levels" during his time in office.
But one accuser, Charlotte Bennett, also says DeRosa was a witness to the governor's inappropriate behavior last spring.
That's when, Bennett says, the governor made her perform "Danny Boy" in front of DeRosa and another aide.
Bennett told investigators that she believed DeRosa saw how humiliated Bennett was, but dismissed the episode as "hazing" and continued to watch "with a mix of horror and amusement."
