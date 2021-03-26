Politics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa speaks out amid investigations

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A protest by Black community leaders is set for Friday morning outside Governor Andrew Cuomo's office in Lower Manhattan.

They are speaking out against the governor's budget proposal, as Cuomo weathers political storms on several fronts.

The governor's list of friends seems shorter by the day, but one person who is still on his side is speaking out.

Cuomo's top aide, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, defended herself in an interview with Bloomberg.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo prioritized family members and associates for COVID testing: Reports

EMBED More News Videos

A new controversy is surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. According to reports, the governor used state resources to prioritize testing for his family and associates, including his brother, CNN anchorman Chris Cuomo.



DeRosa has been accused of removing numbers from a health department report on the number of nursing home deaths last year.

She defended her actions during the pandemic, telling Bloomberg, "I'm a human being."



"The last thing I would do in my day is call family members of health-care workers who died and tell them I'm sorry for their pain, and then close the door, lay on the floor and cry," she said. "I am not the one-dimensional person that has been portrayed in the press."

DeRosa also defended the governor last month, saying during the many claims of sexual harassment against him saying "we've seen women rise to the highest levels" during his time in office.

But one accuser, Charlotte Bennett, also says DeRosa was a witness to the governor's inappropriate behavior last spring.

RELATED | NY Gov. Cuomo touts achievements amid calls to resign over scandals
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest in the growing scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo.



That's when, Bennett says, the governor made her perform "Danny Boy" in front of DeRosa and another aide.

Bennett told investigators that she believed DeRosa saw how humiliated Bennett was, but dismissed the episode as "hazing" and continued to watch "with a mix of horror and amusement."

This is on top of the latest allegations of Cuomo family members and friends getting COVID tests last spring when they were hard to come by.

The list of those receiving tests is now said to include Dr. George Yancopoulos, president of the pharmaceutical company Regeneron, whose family got the hard to come by test last march.

The State Assembly investigation into the claims of sexual harassment could now expand.

RELATED | NY State Assembly officially launches impeachment inquiry into Cuomo's sex harassment allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on the Cuomo investigation.



"I don't mean to suggest that the allegations involving preferential treatment will not be examined and considered, but the main focus involves the three issues with which we have been charged," said Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine.
"It's pretty clear under the law you're not supposed to use your public role or public resources to benefit yourself personally or others personally," said Blair Horner, legislative director of NYPIRG. "And in other cases, that's where people run into trouble."

State Attorney General Leticia James says her office's investigation will only focus on the sexual harassment claims, but says others should look into the preferential testing.

TRENDING: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip-hop icon Big Pun
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkalbanyandrew cuomoscandalharassmentnew york state politicsjoe bidensexual harassmentnancy pelosicovid 19charles schumer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Problematic' homeless hotels costing taxpayers millions
LI teen who killed 3 while fleeing police in stolen car gets 8 years
NYC unveils plan for reopening Broadway
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
AccuWeather Forecast: Windy, but near record high temperatures
Man's passion is blessing for struggling mom-and-pop businesses
Postal worker charged with stealing credit card, using it to pay for breast lift
Show More
Cable subscribers refunded after paying for live sports during height of pandemic
Shipping losses mount from cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal
The Countdown: Biden pledges 200M COVID doses; Cuomo faces new controversy
NJ town redoing BLM road paint due to driver confusion
Disneyland begins planning effort to expand offerings in current footprint
More TOP STORIES News