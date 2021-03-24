NY Gov. Cuomo touts achievements amid calls to resign over scandals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10441632" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dave Evans has the latest on the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10443704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dave Evans has the latest on the Cuomo investigation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo touted another milestone in the race to vaccinate New Yorkers Wednesday, with 8 million doses administered statewide, this as he continues his attempts to govern amid calls for his resignation.The governor has refused, pending the results of an investigation, saying he's got too much to get doneCuomo responded to his many critics who claim he is distracted and that he can't possible govern effectively."I say it's clearly not true," he said. "Because the reality is the exact opposite."He ticked off a long list of accomplishments and goals, including a new deal on recreational marijuana and the transformation of Pier 76 -- an old tow pound -- into a beautiful park set to open June 1.And then there's the state budget, due April 1. Cuomo calls all that evidence of getting things done, regardless of what the critics say."So they were just wrong," he said. "And look, they don't even understand the nature of the job, right? The nature of the job of being governor is there are always multiple situations to deal with."Yet Senator Kirsten Gillibrand repeated her calls Wednesday for Cuomo to step aside."For most of the delegation to come out to say he should resign, for an impeachment proceeding to be starting in the Assembly, to have the attorney general be doing an investigation, he's lost the support of those governing partners," she said. "And that causes me grave concern."Cuomo also noted that Assembly speaker Carl Heastie's positive COVID test and home isolation is another wrinkle."It is going to complicate the budget process," he said.As soon as the governor said that, Heastie tweeted, "My COVID diagnosis and any quarantine of staff will not affect budget negotiations."It's a touchy time in Albany, especially with the goal of getting the marijuana agreement done in just a few days."This year, we have to get it done, and getting it done by the time the budget is passed is essential," Cuomo said. "We are close, but we have been close before. This is getting it over the goal line."The agreement in Albany on marijuana calls for a 13% sales tax, with 9% going to the state and 4% to local towns and cities.The senate and assembly could vote as early as next week.----------