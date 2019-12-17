u.s. & world

Russian spy ship spotted 'operating in an unsafe manner' off southeastern US: Coast Guard

Russian warship Viktor Leonov enters the bay in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Coast Guard issued a warning to mariners after receiving reports that a Russian ship had been operating unsafely off the Eastern Seaboard.

"This unsafe operation includes not energizing running lights while in reduced visibility conditions, not responding to hails by commercial vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage and other erratic movements," Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville said.

Other vessels in the area should "maintain a sharp lookout and use extreme caution when navigating in proximity to this vessel," the Coast Guard warned.

The Coast Guard did not say exactly where the ship, the RFN Viktor Leonov, was located, only that it had been reported within USCG Sector Jacksonville's Area of Responsibility. That area encompasses 40,000 square miles of water and 190 miles of coastline in Florida and Georgia.

A U.S. Navy destroyer is shadowing the Russian ship, a U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The Leonov carries electronic surveillance equipment and some weapons for self-defense, ABC News reported following a 2017 sighting. It "is not armed with any types of weapons that would present a threat to the US homeland or population," a Pentagon official said at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrussiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump sends fiery letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Caught on Camera: Masked woman steals packages
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Show More
Mayor vows to end NYC street homelessness 'as we know it'
Trump sends fiery letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of CT home: Police
Ex-Suffolk DA Thomas Spota guilty in police beating cover-up
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News