Bernie Sanders says his administration will 'cancel all student debt in this country'

HOUSTON -- On the issue of education and student debt, Senator Bernie Sanders had a lot to say during Thursday night's third Democratic presidential debate.Sanders pledged that under his administration that every teacher in America will make at least $60,000 a year. He said that many teachers are choosing to leave education because of the low pay."We are the wealthiest country in the history of the world. And yet, we have the highest child poverty rate of almost any country on Earth," he said. "We have teachers in this country who are leaving education because they can't work two or three jobs to support themselves."Several candidates, including Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, also advocated for raising teacher salaries-- something Cory Booker noted that "we actually did it'' as mayor of Newark, New Jersey.Sanders also spoke about higher education saying that student debt is an "incredible burden on millions and millions of young people" and that he plans to "cancel all student debt in this country."Warren also promoted student debt cancellation plans. Harris, a graduate of a historically black university or college, noted her proposal to put $2 billion toward the institutions' teacher training programs, drawing applause from the audience at Texas Southern University, a Houston HBCU.Sanders said that he plans to make public colleges and universities free.