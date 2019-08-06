Schumer, King call for passage of universal gun background check bill

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- Two New York lawmakers who represent both sides of the political aisle are coming together to call for action in the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer and Republican Congressman Peter King stood together outside a Walmart on Long Island Tuesday.They called for passage of a universal gun background check bill that passed the House under King's leadership but remains blocked in the Senate.Schumer called on President Trump to urge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to move forward and get the bill passed.He said the Senate GOP leader is "blocking gun safety reforms" that more than 90% of Americans support.Earlier, Schumer tweeted that McConnell should "gavel the Senate into emergency session to take immediate action" on the House-passed bill, which would require federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers, including those sold online or at gun shows. Another bill allows an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.The House approved both bills in February, but they have not come up for consideration in the Republican-controlled Senate.----------