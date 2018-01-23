POLITICS

Sen. Charles Schumer pulls border wall offer in new immigration push

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON --
The offer is off the table.

An aide to the Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer confirms to ABC that Schumer informed the White House he is retracting the offer he made last week with President Donald Trump to fund his "big, beautiful wall" in exchange for a permanent solution for the Dreamers.

The move by Schumer was first reported by Politico.

Over the weekend, Schumer told reporters that Trump had put a number on the table, and that he had reluctantly agreed to the terms on the condition that Trump would agree to bolster protections for 800,000 DACA recipients.

"I'm not going to get into the specific numbers, but I will tell you it was the president who suggested the number," Schumer said on Saturday during a press conference. "And I said let's put it on the table."

As ABC's Jon Karl reported earlier this week, two senior White House officials said that the president had expressed a willingness to support a simpler deal on immigration -- including legal status for the Dreamers in exchange for full funding of his border wall -- a total of $20 billion over seven years.

Trump had expressed a willingness to do this, the sources told ABC, even if he gets nothing on the two other big Republican immigration priorities of ending the visa lottery and restricting so-called chained migration.

In announcing a breakthrough just moments before the Senate voted to re-open the government, Schumer took one last shot at Trump.

"Since our meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, the president and I have not spoken," he said. "The White House has refused to engage in negotiations. The great deal-making president sat on the sidelines...Despite all of our entreaties, the president was obstinate."

Congress now has 17 days to address the fate of the Dreamers, among other immigration issues. Even if the Senate can pass a bipartisan compromise, it's fate seems much more precarious in the GOP-controlled house.

Schumer seemed satisfied of a firm commitment -- essentially just McConnell's word -- that a pathway to a "neutral" vote in the Senate would take place.

"While his procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it's a way forward," he said. "I'm confident we can get the 60 votes in the Senate to get a DACA bill."

Trump tweeted Tuesday "nobody knows" whether a deal can be achieved.
Related Topics:
politicscharles schumerPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationpoliticsdaca
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News