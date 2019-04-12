Politics

Sen. Bob Menendez gets robo call while holding news conference on robo call crackdown

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Lawmakers have proposed a new bill aimed at stopping those pesky robocalls.

According to the FCC, more than 5.2 billion robocalls were made nationwide just last month. That's a 370 percent increase since 2015 and amounts to 13 calls per person.

The bipartisan bill would help the FCC police the illegal calls.
It would also require phone companies to use a new technology, which could help stop scammers from making robocalls.

Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, held a press conference Friday to push for a crackdown on illegal robocalls. While speaking, the senator himself was interrupted by a robo-caller.

Menendez said he purposely left his phone on because he said he gets these calls "all the time."

"Robo-callers don't care if you're a Republican or Democrat. They don't care if you're a student or a business leader ... these robo-callers care about one thing -- ripping you off, and the American people are sick and tired of it," he said.

