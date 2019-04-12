Sen. Bob Menendez gets robo call while holding news conference on robo call crackdown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5245148" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey joined others in calling for a crackdown on robocalls

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Lawmakers have proposed a new bill aimed at stopping those pesky robocalls.According to the FCC, more than 5.2 billion robocalls were made nationwide just last month. That's a 370 percent increase since 2015 and amounts to 13 calls per person.The bipartisan bill would help the FCC police the illegal calls.It would also require phone companies to use a new technology, which could help stop scammers from making robocalls.Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, held a press conference Friday to push for a crackdown on illegal robocalls. While speaking, the senator himself was interrupted by a robo-caller.Menendez said he purposely left his phone on because he said he gets these calls "all the time.""Robo-callers don't care if you're a Republican or Democrat. They don't care if you're a student or a business leader ... these robo-callers care about one thing -- ripping you off, and the American people are sick and tired of it," he said.----------