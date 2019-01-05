POLITICS

Share your story: How has the government shutdown affected you?

A sign discloses information about the partial government shutdown which affected the Visitor's Center at Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in New York. (Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Have you or your family been impacted by the federal government shutdown?

Whether you are a Federal worker, contractor, business owners or ordinary citizen, Eyewitness News News wants to hear your story.

If you would like to share your story please upload a vertical selfie video or audio note recounting the details below. You can also upload any photos or videos that you have associated with the shutdown and include any more details in the description below.

Please only upload images that you recorded yourself and that you permit us to use on all ABC platforms and partners without restriction in all media.

Eyewitness News may also contact you for further reporting.

Thank you for sharing your story.

