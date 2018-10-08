POLITICS

President Trump: No plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump says he doesn't have plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein's job security has been under question since news reports last month that he had discussed possibly secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the White House and invoking constitutional provisions to get him removed from office.

Rosenstein is joining Trump aboard Air Force One to an event in Florida on Monday, a likely indication that his Justice Department job is at least temporarily safe.

Trump told reporters Monday that he has a "very good relationship" with Rosenstein. Their meeting two weeks ago was postponed amid the Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

