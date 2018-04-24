POLITICS

Residents of Trump Place head to court to have name of building changed

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Tenants living in a building branded with the Trump name headed to Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday, trying to get the name removed.

The tenants live in Trump Place, a luxury highrise on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Residents of 200 Riverside Boulevard voted last year to take "TRUMP" off the building's faade, after three neighboring buildings did.

But the condo board didn't remove the sign, after the Trump Organization threatened to sue.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpreal estateUpper West SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News