Up Close: Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, Shaun Donovan tells us why he wants to be the next NYC mayor

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: J&J vaccine pause, Why Shane Donovan wants to be the next NYC mayor

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Approximately one-quarter of the country has been vaccinated so far.

On the other side of the coin, more than 71,000 people a day are newly infected with COVID-19.

That number is up double from only two weeks ago.

ABC News Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses the recent Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause and why cases in the United States are rising.

Plus, the race for Mayor is heating up, and the candidates are more diverse than ever.

Shaun Donovan, a former White House Budget Director and former New York City Housing Commissioner, is one of the many candidates running for the Mayor of New York City.

As would be expected, given his experience, housing is a central theme of Donovan's campaign.

Donavan speaks about his credentials and why he is the best man for the job.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf weigh in on President Biden's announcement to bring the troops home from Afghanistan, raising the number of Supreme Court Justices from 9-13 and raising taxes.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
