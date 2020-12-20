Up Close: The Moderna vaccine, virtual inauguration celebration, a quiet presidency

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDA has authorized the Moderna vaccine, and millions of doses are now on the way across the United States.The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths are soaring to record numbers.Dr. Richard Besser, President and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the former Acting Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, will discuss the surge in new COVID-19 cases and the vaccination timeline.Plus, the inauguration of Joe Biden will differ from the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The virtual event will happen a month from now, and some people wonder what will happen after that?Democratic Congressman from New York Adriano Espaillat will discuss the goals of the new Biden administration.Also, many believe that the enormous media coverage given to President Donald Trump during his campaign helped him win without spending the billions of dollars he claims he owns.This would be the same media that the President called "fake news."How will things change, and what's in store for the new presidency?ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf speak about how journalists will handle a more private Joe Biden presidency.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.