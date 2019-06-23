Politics

Up Close: NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil on WorldPride, city security

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil, by his admission, is a natural worrier, but that didn't come across when he sat down with Up Close anchor Bill Ritter for free-flowing conversation about New York City, police work, police suicides, hate crimes, next week's big WorldPride march in Manhattan.

O'Neil said even though next Sunday is slated to draw million spectators and 150,000 participants to city streets, New York City is prepared, thanks to other high-volume events like Fourth of July and New Year's Eve.

"We didn't just start working on this in June. We've been working on this for a year," he said.

The NYPD also invited hundreds of LGBTQ+ activists to be involved in security planning to understand and address the community's concerns.

"That's the whole concept behind neighborhood policing ... if we're going to continue to keep this city safe and make it even safer, we better make damn sure everybody in New York City is part of the process," O'Neil said.

We also explored why some religious people, even in 2019, remain uneasy and uncomfortable with the concept of supporting -- or even condoning -- gay rights.

We asked Father James Martin, a Jesuit who writes books and articles, a profound and simple question when it comes to this issue: What would Jesus have done?

EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynyc pride marchpridelgbtqgay rightsup close
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Man visiting NYC from Alabama punched in face, dies
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on SI; Father found wandering in BK
Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in NJ
Police: Man slashed in the neck walking down subway stairs in TriBeCa
2 killed after accident on Wantagh State Parkway on Long Island
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
Show More
Panic ensues on MTA bus after man appears to flash weapon
Trump delays plan to arrest over 2,040 undocumented immigrants
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
AccuWeather: Picture-perfect rest of weekend
'Bee Blitz' event held on Governors Island
More TOP STORIES News