Up Close: Schumer on Biden's infrastructure plan; Andrew Yang on NYC mayoral race

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: Schumer on Biden's infrastructure plan; Yang on mayoral race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we take a closer look at President Biden's infrastructure plan, which proposes spending another $4 trillion on this and other new projects.

Joining Bill Ritter is Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who will be playing a key role in pushing the measures through Congress.

Meanwhile, as we continue our interviews with candidate for New York City Mayor, Bill Ritter talks to Andrew Yang.

He tells us why he wants to be mayor and how he would tackle major issues, many of them financial, facing the city during and after the pandemic.

ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton also joins Up Close to talk more about the coronavirus and what to expect moving forward.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
