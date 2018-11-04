U.S. & WORLD

Brent Taylor, Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan, pens emotional plea to vote days before his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Maj. Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, was killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan. Just days before his death, Taylor took to Facebook with an emotional plea urging his fellow Americans to head to the polls. (North Ogden City)

Danny Clemens
NORTH OGDEN, Utah --
Just days before he was killed while serving in Afghanistan, the mayor of a small Utah town took to Facebook with an emotional plea urging his fellow Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Maj. Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, died Nov. 3 following an apparent insider attack that also left another servicemember wounded, according to the Department of Defense.

In an Oct. 28 Facebook post, 39-year-old Taylor sounded off on the recent parliamentary election in Afghanistan, the country's first in eight years. He said the turnout of four million voters who braved "threats and deadly attacks" was a "success for the long-suffering people of Afghanistan and for the cause of human freedom."

Taylor continued: "As the USA gets ready to vote in our own election next week, I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote. And that whether the Republicans or the Democrats win, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us."



"'United we stand, divided we fall.' God Bless America," he closed, adding an American flag emoji.

He accompanied his post with photos of Afghans waiting in line to vote and later casting their ballots. He also shared a photo of a friend, Lieutenant Kefayatullah, who he said had been killed the day before voting began.

Taylor was elected mayor of the town of 17,000 people in 2013 after serving on the city council for several years. He announced his deployment in January 2018, telling constituents in a Facebook video that he had expected to be deployed with the Army National Guard for 12 months.

"There are three great loyalties that have guided my life and everything in it: God, family and country," Taylor said. "While I am far from perfect in any of these respects, I have given my life to serve all three of these loyalties whenever and however I can, and right now there is a need for my experiences and skills to serve in our nation's long-lasting war in Afghanistan."

He said he was assigned to serve on an advisory team to train the staff of an Afghan commando battalion.



According to his official biography, Taylor served in the United States Army National Guard for 12 years, completing two tours of duty in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He had also worked for the Defense Intelligence Agency, the National Ground Intelligence Center and the Department of Homeland Security.

"Brent had a profound influence on this community. He was the best of men with the ability to see potential and possibility in everything around him. We feel blessed to have had him as our mayor," North Ogden City said in a statement.

NATO said in a statement that Taylor's alleged killer, a member of the Afghan National Defense, was immediately shot and killed by other members of the Afghan Forces.

Taylor is survived by his wife and their seven children; community members have started a GoFundMe benefitting his family members.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsafghanistanu.s. & worldafghanistan warelection 2018vote 2018votingUtah
U.S. & WORLD
Man fought back during Florida yoga studio shooting with a broom
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Police: Man posed as customer, killed women in yoga studio
VIDEO: Fox, lynx yell at each other in odd spat across the road
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Candidates make final push ahead of the midterm elections
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
Race for CT governor too close to call as election nears
How this year's election results could set up the 2020 races
More Politics
Top Stories
Desisa, Keitany win 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
Road closures, transit changes for the NYC Marathon
Memorable moments from 2018 NYC Marathon
PHOTOS: 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin
26-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times in Queens
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Candidates make final push ahead of the midterm elections
Show More
Man fought back during Florida yoga studio shooting with a broom
Suspects wanted for drawing swastikas on homes in Brooklyn
Shooting in Newburgh leaves 2 people dead, 1 wounded
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Photo released of suspected masked gunman in Halloween shooting
More News