POLITICS

Why you should care about the U.S. Census

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Census is a count of the population that helps determine congressional and funding allocations from the government. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo)

Every 10 years, the Constitution requires a count of the population known as the census. This count helps determine many facets of the government, like how many seats each state gets in Congress and how federal funding is distributed.

For the 2020 Census, the Trump administration has vowed to add a question about citizenship status, a move that has received criticism from Democrats and immigration supporters.

The Commerce Department has said they are seeking "complete and accurate information." Critics argue the move will intimidate immigrants and discourage participation.

Along with determining government funding and congressional allocations, the census also helps communities determine where to build schools, grocery stores and hospitals. An inaccurate population count can prevent communities from receiving proper representation or funding.

Census counts are taken by mail or by workers walking neighborhoods. According to the Commerce Department, about 74 percent of households used mail for the 2010 census.

This would be the first time a citizenship question has been in the census since 1950. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 census.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpcensusgovernmentcongresscalifornia
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News