Popular rapper faces gun charges after police raid NJ home

By Eyewitness News
DEMAREST, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested Monday after police found guns at his New Jersey home.

The popular rapper, whose real name is Artist J. Dubose, was arrested at his Demarest home along with his bodyguard Quashaun Hagler.

The arrests were the result of an investigation into a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub.

RELATED | 26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper Fetty Wap's 26-year-old brother was shot and killed in New Jersey.


Detectives from the NYPD and officers from the Demarest Police Department issued a search warrant at Dubose's home and found four guns, specifically a Ruger .380 handgun, a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an H&K 9mm handgun, and a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun.

Hollow point bullets, various high-capacity magazines and marijuana along with other drug paraphernalia were also found in the raid.

Dubose was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Hagler was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, a second degree crime and one count of possession of a large capacity magazine.

Police also arrested the 25-year-old rapper's manager Samblou Camara at his home in Bergenfield.

RELATED | NYPD releases video of FedEx driver shot in back while making delivery in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the alarming crime stat in New York City.



A search of Samblou's house found marijuana and hashish oil edibles. He has been charged with possession of marijuana.

All three have been released from custody.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
demarestbergen countyarrestrappermusicmusic newspoliceguns
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify remains of woman found in NYC in July
William Shakespeare among 1st vaccinated in England
AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain
Elderly woman killed, firefighter injured in NY house fire
Poll shows 63% willing to take COVID-19 vaccine in US
NYPD releases video of FedEx driver shot in back while making delivery
The Countdown: Supreme Court rejects bid to stop Biden's PA win
Show More
40 years after his death, New Yorkers remember John Lennon
SCOTUS rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
Giant 9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake
NYC official calls for closure of indoor dining, non-essential businesses
More TOP STORIES News