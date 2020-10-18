26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rapper Fetty Wap's 26-year-old brother was shot and killed in New Jersey.

The rapper posted a tribute to his Instagram story on Sunday morning.

"Love you Twy...Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today i'ma pour sum up for you today," he wrote.

Officials say they responded to a shooting Thursday night around 9 p.m. near 187 Lawrence St.

RELATED | Arrest made in Paterson shooting involving rapper Fetty Wap

The victim, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center by a private vehicle after he suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say he died of his injuries at 11 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.



