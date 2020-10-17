coronavirus new york city

New York issues order putting halt to planned 10,000 person wedding in Brooklyn

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York state officials cracked down on a planned wedding in Brooklyn which they allege would have brought together "upwards of 10,000 individuals," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office tipped off state authorities to the wedding, apparently planned for Monday in Williamsburg, which would have taken place outside the state's cluster zones.

"We received a suggestion that that was happening. We did an investigation and found that it was likely true. There was a large wedding planned that would violate the gathering rules," Cuomo said.

MORE COVID NEWS: Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state will employ a "micro-cluster" strategy to fight the spread of the coronavirus this fall.


State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker signed an order to halt the wedding that was served Friday night by the New York City Sheriff's Office.

Beth Garvey, Special Counsel and Senior Advisor to the governor said they had not heard back from the individual to whom the order was served.

That person can request a hearing with Dr. Zucker.

REOPEN NY: Here's when many NY movie theaters will be allowed to reopen
EMBED More News Videos

Beginning October 23, movie theaters in New York, outside of New York City, will be allowed to reopen with up to 25% capacity, and up to a maximum of 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.


Cuomo said New York City is aware of the planned wedding and said he's sure that they're going to have people monitoring it.

"Look you can get married, you just can't have 1,000 people at your wedding. You get the same result at the end of the day. It's also cheaper," Cuomo quipped.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywilliamsburgbrooklyncoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalweddingsweddingnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
COVID-19 infection rates stubbornly high in parts of Brooklyn
'Third peak' fears grow as COVID cases rise across U.S.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo unveils plan that targets clusters at 'block-by-block' level
Here's when many NY movie theaters will be allowed to reopen
NJ officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
80-year-old man dies following apartment fire
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Day care aide charged with sexually abusing 3 children
Cautious optimism about absentee ballots in NY
Show More
Why there are COVID testing concerns at NYC schools
AccuWeather: Brisk and cool
COVID Updates: Another outbreak aboard US Navy ship
Chinatown museum, artifacts ravaged in fire restored, reimagined in new space
Diocese loses case against NY COVID restrictions
More TOP STORIES News