NYPD looking for suspects wanted in month-long robbery spree of Queens cellphone stores

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- The NYPD want the public's help to shut down a month-long robbery spree of cellphone stores in Queens.In each instance, an individual removed merchandise from a display counter while the others distracted employees or acted as lookouts.No store employees were harmed in any of the robberies.One suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 16 to 18 years of age, medium build, black hair and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black sweat pants with white stripes on the sides, white "NIKE" sneakers and white face mask.Another suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 16 to 18 years of age, slim build and last seen wearing a black hoody sweater, gray shorts and white sneakers.The last suspect is described as a dark-skinned male, approximately 16 to 18 years of age, medium build, black hair and last seen wearing all black clothing, white sneakers and black face mask.Incident #1 (109 Pct): On Friday, September 11, 2020 at approximately 1635 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter a T-Mobile store at 57-23 Main Street and once inside, they forcibly removed three Apple watches from the store display valued at approximately $1,460 and fled on foot northbound on Main Street and made a right onto eastbound on Booth Memorial Avenue.Incident #2 (112 Pct): On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 1620 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter a Verizon store at 117-14 Queens Boulevard and once inside, they removed an Apple iPhone 11 Pro valued at approximately $1,000 before fleeing on foot towards 77 Avenue.Incident #3 (113 Pct): On Sunday, September 13, 2020, at approximately 1530 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter a T-Mobile store at 122-15 Brewer Boulevard and once inside, one male individual was acting as a lookout, while the other male individual removed an Apple iPhone 11 from the store display valued at approximately $1,100. The individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown.Incident #4 (43 Pct): On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at approximately 1845 hours, three unidentified male individuals did enter an AT&T store at 1949 Turnbull Avenue and once inside, they removed two Apple watches from the store display valued at approximately $1,059 and fled in a black vehicle to parts unknown.Incident #5 (111 Pct): On Thursday, September 17, 2020, at approximately 1445 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter a T-Mobile store at 198-25 Horace Harding Express way and once inside, one male individual was acting as a lookout, while the other male individual removed a Samsung Galaxy S20 valued at approximately $1,400 and fled on foot to parts unknown.Incident #6 (111 Pct): On Sunday, September 27, 2020, at approximately 1735 hours, an unidentified male individual did enter an AT&T store at 38-27 Bell Boulevard and once inside, the male individual removed two Apple iPhones 11 Pro from the store display valued at approximately $2,100 and fled on foot westbound on Bell Boulevard.Incident #7 (107 Pct): On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at approximately 2000 hours, an unidentified male individual did enter an AT&T store at 61-44 188 Street and once inside, the male individual removed two Apple iPhones 11 Pro from the store display valued at approximately $2,100 and fled on foot to parts unknown.Incident #8 (111 Pct): On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 1800 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter the AT&T store at 205-14 Northern Boulevard and once inside, they removed an Apple iPhone XR from the store display valued at approximately $650 and fled on foot southbound on Clearview Expressway.Incident #9 (111 Pct): On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at approximately 1830 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter the Verizon store at 248-25 Northern Boulevard and once inside, they removed an Apple iPhone Pro 64GB and an iPhone Pro Max from the store display valued at approximately $2,100 and fled on foot to parts unknown.Incident #10 (68 Pct): On Friday, October 2, 2020, at approximately 1858 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter the Verizon store at 7502 13 Avenue and once inside, they removed two Apple iPhones from the store display valued at approximately $2,210 and fled on foot to parts unknown.Incident #11 (107 Pct): On Sunday, October 4, 2020, at approximately 1610 hours, two unidentified male individuals did enter the AT&T store at 167-13 Union Turnpike and once inside, they removed an Apple iPhone 8, an Apple iPhone X12 and an Apple iPhone 11 from the store display and fled on foot to parts unknown.Incident #12 (111 Pct): On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at approximately 1510 hours, an unidentified male individual did enter the T-Mobile store at 194-16 Northern Boulevard and once inside, the male individual removed two Apple watches from the store display valued at approximately $1,160 and fled on foot to parts unknown.Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------