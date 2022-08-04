Plan to rebuild Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC moving forward

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- We expect to learn more Thursday about "a significant milestone" in the project to replace the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.
A news conference with Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton is expected at noon.
The Port Authority unveiled a proposal last year to replace the bus terminal with a new facility.
The plan includes a new, state-of-the-art main terminal with increased capacity for commuter and intercity buses.
It also features plans for a new storage and staging facility as well as direct access to the Lincoln Tunnel, and nearly 3.5 acres of new public green space benefitting the neighboring community.
ALSO READ | 5-year-old girl killed, 2 adults critically injured in NYC apartment fire
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.