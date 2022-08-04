Plan to rebuild Port Authority Bus Terminal in NYC moving forward

We expect to learn more about 'a significant milestone' in the project to replace the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

A news conference with Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton is expected at noon.

The Port Authority unveiled a proposal last year to replace the bus terminal with a new facility.

The plan includes a new, state-of-the-art main terminal with increased capacity for commuter and intercity buses.

It also features plans for a new storage and staging facility as well as direct access to the Lincoln Tunnel, and nearly 3.5 acres of new public green space benefitting the neighboring community.

