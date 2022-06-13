All clear at Port Authority following suspicious package investigation

The North Wing of Port Authority was evacuated and 8th Avenue was closed between 40th Street and 42nd Street while police and the bomb squad investigated.
NJ Transit bus service was temporarily moved to the South Wing of the terminal during the investigation.
No injuries were reported.
This is a breaking story, check back for more information.
ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip