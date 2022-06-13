All clear at Port Authority following suspicious package investigation

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have given an all-clear after a suspicious package investigation caused Port Authority Bus Terminal to be partially evacuated.

The North Wing of Port Authority was evacuated and 8th Avenue was closed between 40th Street and 42nd Street while police and the bomb squad investigated.

NJ Transit bus service was temporarily moved to the South Wing of the terminal during the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking story, check back for more information.

