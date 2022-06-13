All clear at Port Authority following suspicious package investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11949577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have given an all-clear after a suspicious package investigation caused Port Authority Bus Terminal to be partially evacuated.The North Wing of Port Authority was evacuated and 8th Avenue was closed between 40th Street and 42nd Street while police and the bomb squad investigated.NJ Transit bus service was temporarily moved to the South Wing of the terminal during the investigation.No injuries were reported.----------