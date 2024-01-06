Port Authority tolls set to increase Sunday

Starting Sunday, driving across the Hudson River will be a little more expensive.

Starting Sunday, driving across the Hudson River will be a little more expensive.

Starting Sunday, driving across the Hudson River will be a little more expensive.

Starting Sunday, driving across the Hudson River will be a little more expensive.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Starting Sunday, driving across the Hudson River will be a little more expensive.

Toll hikes are going into effect for drivers crossing the George Washington, Goethals and Bayonne Bridges, as well as the Outerbridge Crossing and the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.

E-Z Pass users will pay $15.38 during peak hours and $13.38 during off-peak hours.

Drivers who do not use E-Z Pass and receive their toll by mail will pay $17.63.

The Port Authority tolls are increasing by 63 cents.

ALSO READ | Massive fire engulfs industrial building in NJ, will burn for days

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.