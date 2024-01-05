3-alarm fire engulfs large industrial building in Elizabeth, NJ

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the large fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the large fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the large fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the large fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial building in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Officials say flames broke out at the building known as Elizabeth Industrial Park on Trumbull Street at around 5:45 a.m.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene as flames engulfed the structure.

The building spans two blocks south of Newark Airport and is said to house multiple businesses and

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.