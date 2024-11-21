1 killed, several hurt in crash on Kosciuszko Bridge in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- At least one person was killed and several were injured in a crash on the Kosciuszko Bridge on Thursday.
Video from Citizen App showed several vehicles involved -- including one on its side -- in the westbound lanes.
The victims include four adults and a 9-year-old girl. All the victims went to Elmhurst Hospital.
At least four vehicles crashed - a black GMC pickup, a black Chevy pickup, a green taxi Honda HR-V and a grey Kia Sorento.
A 75-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male passenger of the taxi is in critical condition. The girl was also a back seat passenger and she is said to be stable.
Few other details were released.
