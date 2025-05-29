1 man dead, 1 injured in Flatbush apartment fire

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One man died and other was injured in fire that tore through an apartment in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Fire broke out inside the apartment on Lenox Road just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A 50-year-old man was found dead in his apartment, a 52-year-old man was taken to SUNY Downstate Hospital with minor burns to his hands.

"It's crazy you go inside, and inside on the second floor it was all dark, the whole apartment was burned down. You go on the third floor that was attacked as well. The fire department they had to go on the third floor as well and they had to blow out all of the windows," a resident said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Residents were forced outside during the fire, although the majority were able to return to their apartments.

