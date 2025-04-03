1 man fatally shot at extended stay hotel on Long Island

BETHPAGE, New York (WABC) -- One man was fatally shot at an extended stay hotel in Bethpage Wednesday night.

Gunfire was reported at the Extended Stay America Suites on South Oyster Bay Road at around 9:40 p.m.

The suspects in the shooting were thought to have fled in a silver car.

Police pulled over one vehicle in the westbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway at Peninsula Boulevard in Rockville Centre, but it's not yet known if any arrests were made.

So far, the motive for the shooting is unknown.

The hotel was the scene of a Nassau County Police gang initiation squad investigation last month. Search warrants were executed, two people were arrested, and a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun was recovered.

